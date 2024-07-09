WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nikki haley | donald trump | republican delegates | convention

Nikki Haley Releases Delegates, Urges Trump Vote

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 02:47 PM EDT

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Tuesday she will release the 97 delegates she gathered during her race for the GOP nomination and urge them to vote for former President Donald Trump next week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity," Haley said in a statement, according to Politico. "Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America."

Instead, she said, "We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track. I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee."

Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, has not been invited to the convention, her spokesperson, Chaney Denton, said.

"She's fine with that," Denton said. "Trump deserves the convention he wants. She’s made it clear she’s voting for him and wishes him the best."

Despite an often-bitter primary campaign against Trump, Haley said in May she will vote for the former president, claiming that even though she does not think he has "been perfect" on many policies, "Biden has been a catastrophe."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Newsfront
2024-47-09
Tuesday, 09 July 2024 02:47 PM
