Adams: Memorial Day - Remember Those Who Died to Keep Us Free

OPINION

Memorial Day exists for us to remember those who died to keep our nation free. Therefore, all of us can say… We remember. We won’t forget.

Some of us can also say, "I remember," because we have lost someone who answered the call to duty but never came home. That shifts Memorial Day from a day to BBQ to a day of honor, memory, and shared grief.

Is there a veteran of our armed services who you wish to remember this Memorial Day?

For me, that’s U.S. Army Captain Brian D. Haller, West Point Class of 1981.

Brian was born August 27,1959, just a few days ahead of me.

As cadets, Brian and I served together in campus ministry.

While I was a new believer hoping to get my spiritual act together, he was already a seasoned follower of Jesus who was faithfully making disciples of future Army officers.

Brian shaped my life in Christ, for which I am forever indebted.

May 27,1981 was our graduation and commissioning.

Within days, both of us had married amazing women and headed off to our first assignments, Brian to Fort Campbell, Kentucky and me to Fort Hood (now Cavazos), Texas.

I was to never see him again.

On Dec. 12, 1985, a chartered flight carrying soldiers of the 3d Battalion, 502d Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, crashed shortly after takeoff in Gander, Newfoundland.

The cause was determined to be loss of lift from wing icing.

All eight crew and 248 soldiers aboard perished. Brian Haller went down with his soldiers on that flight. He was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

Brian’s unit had been part of the Sinai Peacekeeping Mission, and they were redeploying to the U.S. when the tragedy occurred.

Their families were ready for their return — all decorated for Christmas.

Bachelors had insisted the married go first, doubling the tragedy because each one lost had a family.

Survivor’s guilt is profound, and many of the survivors fell victim to some form of destruction.

Brian’s young wife, Melody, had a different outcome.

Oh, she shared the same searing grief of loss, but not without hope, because of Jesus’ atoning death and overcoming resurrection.

Brian had led Bible study in the Sinai and had lived for Jesus before his men. Melody could testify, even on national television, of a life lived for the glory of God.

In her sorrow, God brought this passage of Scripture to her attention…

"The Lord is among them as in Sinai, in the Holy Place." Psalms 68:17b

Indeed, the LORD was with Brian in Sinai, and He was with Melody in her grief.

He was glorifying Himself and drawing many others to Himself through this consecrated couple, whether together or apart.

This Memorial Day, we honor all those who served, and give special honor to the surviving family members of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. May we all again say… "We remember. We won’t forget."

Bill Adams serves as a Chaplain on the CCM/Medi-Share Spiritual Development team, helping to strengthen employees in their faith through rich biblical teaching and compassionate care. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Bill served as an officer in the United States Army before going on to earn a Doctor of Divinity and Master of Arts in Judeo-Christian Synergism from Master’s International University of Divinity and a Master of Divinity from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.