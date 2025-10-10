Melania Trump Announces Progress in Reuniting Ukrainian Children With Families

First lady Melania Trump said Friday that she has been working behind the scenes to help reunite Ukrainian children separated from their families during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In a speech that highlighted humanitarian cooperation across borders, Trump revealed that backchannel talks between her representatives and Russian officials have already led to tangible progress — including the return of eight Ukrainian children to their families within the past 24 hours.

Direct Diplomacy with Moscow

Trump said her initiative began last August when she sent a personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Much has unfolded since President Putin received my letter last August," she explained. "He responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia. Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children."

According to Trump, the two sides have held "several backchannel meetings and calls, all in good faith," aimed at facilitating reunifications.

"We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war," she said.

Children Reunited Amid Conflict

The first lady confirmed that eight children have recently been rejoined with their families.

"Each child has lived in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine," she said. "Three were separated from their parents and displaced to the Russian Federation because of frontline fighting. The other five were separated from family members across borders because of the conflict, including one young girl who has now been reunited from Ukraine to Russia."

She added that her representative has been "working directly with President Putin’s team to ensure the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine."

Transparency and Verification

Trump emphasized that both Russian and Ukrainian authorities have provided verifiable information regarding the identities and welfare of the children involved.

"Russia has demonstrated a willingness to disclose objective and detailed information reflective of the current situation," she said. "The Russian Federation provided biographies and photographs of each child involved in this week’s reunification, along with an overview of the social, medical, and psychological services afforded to the Ukrainian children."

She noted that the verification report confirming the identities of the children "was jointly prepared by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights and the office of the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights."

The U.S. government, she said, has confirmed the accuracy of that report.

A Mission of Compassion and Continuity

Calling the initiative "an important" and "ongoing effort," Trump outlined her broader humanitarian goals.

"It is built on shared purpose and lasting impact," she said. "My ongoing mission is twofold: to optimize a transparent free flow exchange of health-related information surrounding all children who have fallen victim to this war, and to facilitate the reunification of children with their families, until each individual returns home."

Trump also addressed the plight of those who were minors when displaced but have since reached adulthood.

"Given the dangers of traversing this war-torn region, their safe return requires coordinated assistance," she explained. "Accordingly, Russia has agreed to rejoin the individuals who have turned 18 within a short period of time."

A Call for Peace Through Children

In closing, the first lady struck a hopeful tone.

"We must foster a future for our children, which is rich with potential, security, and complete with free will," she said. "A world where dreams will be realized rather than faded by war. I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children."