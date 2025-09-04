WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: melania trump | ai challenge | white house

Melania Trump Hosts AI Challenge at White House

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 11:56 AM EDT

First lady Melania Trump will meet Thursday with members of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education, along with leaders from the private sector.

Thursday's meeting will be the task force's second event, during which the first lady, task force members, and others will discuss more than 135 commitments made to advance AI education nationwide.

"I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration — and I won't be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America," First Lady Melania Trump said in an official statement. 

"But, as leaders and parents we must manage AI's growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children — empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America's children."

In August, the first lady launched a nationwide Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge, inviting students and educators to "unleash their imagination and showcase the spirit of American innovation."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
First lady Melania Trump will meet Thursday with members of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education, along with leaders from the private sector.Thursday's meeting will be the task force's second event, during which the first lady, task force members,...
melania trump, ai challenge, white house
185
2025-56-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 11:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved