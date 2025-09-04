Melania Trump Hosts AI Challenge at White House

First lady Melania Trump will meet Thursday with members of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education, along with leaders from the private sector.

Thursday's meeting will be the task force's second event, during which the first lady, task force members, and others will discuss more than 135 commitments made to advance AI education nationwide.

"I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration — and I won't be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America," First Lady Melania Trump said in an official statement.

"But, as leaders and parents we must manage AI's growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children — empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America's children."

In August, the first lady launched a nationwide Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge, inviting students and educators to "unleash their imagination and showcase the spirit of American innovation."