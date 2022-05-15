×
Tags: mehmet oz | pennsylvania | senate | poll

Emerson Poll: Dr. Oz Takes Strong Lead Over Barnette, McCormick

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty)

Sunday, 15 May 2022 10:08 PM

A new poll released Sunday shows Trump-endorsed candidate Mehmet Oz with a lead over other GOP candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate primary.

The Emerson College Poll of very likely Republican primary voters shows Oz leading with 28% among likely GOP voters, political commentator Kathy Barnette with 24%, and David McCormick with 21%. Fifteen percent say they are "undecided," though support for Oz increased to 32% in that scenario.

Former Danish ambassador Carla Sands received 7% and Jeff Bartos received 6% in the poll. Attorney George Bochetto received 1%.

The poll of 1,000 Republican primary voters was conducted May 14-15.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 15 May 2022 10:08 PM
