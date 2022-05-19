×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mehmet oz | dave mccormick | pennsylvania senate | midterms | gop | recount

Oz, McCormick Unleash Lawyers in Contested Pennsylvania Race

Pennsylvania votes sign
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:28 PM

TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and businessman Dave McCormick are surrounding themselves with a number of top lawyers ahead of an inevitable recount and potential lawsuits in this year's Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Politico reported.

The Oz campaign has reportedly brought onboard James Fitzpatrick, who led Pennsylvania's Election Day operations for Donald Trump. Lawyer Shohin Vance of Kleinbard LLC is also aiding Oz.

In the McCormick camp, former director of Trump's election operations Mike Roman is helping out, sources told the outlet. Attorney Wally Zimolong is also helping McCormick, a Twitter post revealed.

"On my way to Lancaster County on behalf of [Dave McCormick] to ensure the integrity of the counting of the mail-in ballots," Zimolong wrote Wednesday.

The McCormick campaign has also reportedly hired veteran Republican lawyer Chuck Cooper to head its legal efforts. Most recently, Cooper won a Supreme Court campaign finance case brought by Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

According to The New York Times, Oz currently leads McCormick by about 1,100 votes. However, that number is suppose to narrow, with around 17,000 mail-in and absentee ballots left to count as of Thursday morning.

"Relying on these votes, that math just isn't there," the Oz campaign said on a conference call, arguing that the remaining votes were in "heavily Democratic areas."

Amid a narrowing race, a source told Politico that they received a call from a firm on behalf of the McCormick campaign offering to pay travel, a rental car, and $125 a day for those willing to observe a possible recount.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and businessman Dave McCormick are surrounding themselves with a number of top lawyers ahead of an inevitable recount and potential lawsuits in this year's Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Politico reported.The Oz campaign has...
mehmet oz, dave mccormick, pennsylvania senate, midterms, gop, recount
260
2022-28-19
Thursday, 19 May 2022 10:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved