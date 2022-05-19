Oz, McCormick Unleash Lawyers in Contested Pennsylvania Race

TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and businessman Dave McCormick are surrounding themselves with a number of top lawyers ahead of an inevitable recount and potential lawsuits in this year's Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Politico reported.

The Oz campaign has reportedly brought onboard James Fitzpatrick, who led Pennsylvania's Election Day operations for Donald Trump. Lawyer Shohin Vance of Kleinbard LLC is also aiding Oz.

In the McCormick camp, former director of Trump's election operations Mike Roman is helping out, sources told the outlet. Attorney Wally Zimolong is also helping McCormick, a Twitter post revealed.

"On my way to Lancaster County on behalf of [Dave McCormick] to ensure the integrity of the counting of the mail-in ballots," Zimolong wrote Wednesday.

The McCormick campaign has also reportedly hired veteran Republican lawyer Chuck Cooper to head its legal efforts. Most recently, Cooper won a Supreme Court campaign finance case brought by Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

According to The New York Times, Oz currently leads McCormick by about 1,100 votes. However, that number is suppose to narrow, with around 17,000 mail-in and absentee ballots left to count as of Thursday morning.

"Relying on these votes, that math just isn't there," the Oz campaign said on a conference call, arguing that the remaining votes were in "heavily Democratic areas."

Amid a narrowing race, a source told Politico that they received a call from a firm on behalf of the McCormick campaign offering to pay travel, a rental car, and $125 a day for those willing to observe a possible recount.