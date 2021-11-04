RNC Chief McDaniel Rips Biden's Vaccine Mandate

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is blasting President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

"Joe Biden failed to shut down the virus as he promised — he couldn't do his job, so now he wants you to lose yours," she said in a statement. "This mandate is yet another attack on frontline workers, first responders, small businesses, and the rights of the American people.

"Additionally, by taking months to draft this order and shifting the deadline to after the holidays for political gain, Biden has completely undermined any emergency justification for this unlawful overreach."

McDaniel added that, even though she sees a need for the vaccine, she said a hamfisted approach is the wrong one. "While I am pro-vaccine, the Biden administration does not have the authority to force hardworking Americans to choose between being vaccinated and providing for their families. That's why the RNC is suing the Biden administration over this unlawful vaccine mandate and will maintain every legal option to fight this authoritarian overreach."

Biden's vaccine mandates for millions of private employers, specific healthcare workers, and federal contractors will now not be enforced until after the holidays, Politico reported.

The government rules taking effect Thursday through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will require tens of millions of people to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly for the virus. Companies that do not comply with the order can face fines of up to $14,000 per violation, according to OSHA.

GOP lawmakers are pushing back against the latest COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees and plan to use the Congressional Review Act to fight the rule, Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., the ranking member on the House Workforce Protections subcommittee, said on Newsmax.

The Congressional Review Act is ​​an oversight tool that allows Congress to overturn rules that are issued by federal agencies.

"The American people don't want the government telling them or their employer what they have to do to have a job," Keller said.