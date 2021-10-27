Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Forcing Vaccines 'Not President Biden's Job'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden forcing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is not his job.

"We're hearing from nursing homes, hospitals, law enforcement, first responders, airline workers, and healthcare providers, that are all very concerned about the overreach of the federal government," Blackburn said during "American Agenda" Wednesday.

"It is not Joe Biden's job to say that you and each and every individual have to take this shot. It is something that should be your choice."

The Biden administration is in the process of establishing rules through the Occupational Health and Safety Administration that will make companies with 100 or more employees mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, or weekly negative tests, for workers or face significant fines.

"The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work," the September White House announcement of the mandate said.

"OSHA will issue an 'emergency temporary standard' to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100-plus employees."

This is in addition to his executive order mandating the vaccines for all federal workers, contractors, and military personnel.

"As part of this effort, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health will complete implementation of their previously announced vaccination requirements that cover 2.5 million people," the White House announcement said.

As thousands of workers face job losses as the deadlines for the vaccine mandates come up, Blackburn is sponsoring legislation in the Senate that would protect essential workers including healthcare workers, law enforcement, and firefighters.

"These men and women, who are essential workers, who found a way to deal with COVID-19 all through the pandemic, they showed up, they did their job. They kept this country running," she said. "And now for a medical, or religious reason, or for personal preference, they don't want the federal government and Joe Biden saying, 'you take the jab or I'm going to get you fired from your job.'

"And that is what Joe Biden is to doing. He is doing this at a time when we already have 10.4 million jobs that are not filled in this country."

Although no Democrats in the Senate are signing onto her legislation, Blackburn said it is especially important that this bill gets to a committee and moves forward before these workers potentially lose their jobs.

"It is just so important that we get this legislation into committee, into discussion, and that the Democrats have to say Hey, look, we're going to let you get fired, rather than standing up and saying thank you for the job that you've done for us."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here