McConnell Backs Moderate House Dems on Infrastructure Push

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday signaled his support for centrist Democrats in the House after they pushed to separate the infrastructure bill from the larger spending bill.

"I wish the moderates in the House success," McConnell said on Fox News. "They want to split the infrastructure bill away from this massive $3.5-to-5 trillion reckless tax and spending bill, and deal with the two separately."

He added, "We’re now down to just a handful of Democrats in the House, maybe nine or 10, and maybe two in the Senate that don’t sign on to this socialist agenda. So I’m pulling for them."

A group of moderate House Democrats have called for a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that the Senate passed a few weeks ago, saying that "families can’t wait" for a deal on a larger spending bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is reportedly uninterested in moving forward with the bipartisan infrastructure bill separately since that could give moderates a chance to pass the small legislation and avoid having to support the more liberal reconciliation package.

The House delayed a vote on President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan and separate $3.5 trillion bill on family, education, and climate issues on Tuesday. NBC News reports that Pelosi told Democrats during a caucus meeting on Tuesday that they’re "close" to reaching a deal that would appease centrists in the party.

"I’m sorry that we couldn’t land the plane last night, and that you all had to wait. But that’s just part of the legislative progress," the speaker said, according to an unnamed Democrat aide. "I think we’re close to landing the plane."