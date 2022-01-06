McConnell Says Democrats 'Try to Exploit' Capitol Riot

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday issued a statement on the first anniversary of the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in which he condemned the "criminals" involved and claimed that Democrats "try to exploit" the incident.

"January 6th, 2021 was a dark day for Congress and our country," McConnell said. "The United States Capitol, the seat of the first branch of our federal government, was stormed by criminals who brutalized police officers and used force to try to stop Congress from doing its job. This disgraceful scene was antithetical to the rule of law. One year later, I am as grateful as ever for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police who served our institution bravely that day and every day since. I continue to support justice for those who broke the law."

He added, "As I said yesterday, it has been stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary to advance partisan policy goals that long predated this event. It is especially jaw-dropping to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob’s attempt to disrupt our country’s norms, rules, and institutions as a justification to discard our norms, rules, and institutions themselves."

McConnell went on to say, "A year ago today, the Senate did not bend or break. We stuck together, stood strong, gaveled back in, and did our job. Senators should not be trying to exploit this anniversary to damage the Senate in a different way from within."

The senator’s statement did not mention former President Donald Trump, but the New York Daily News notes that McConnell previously said that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the Capitol attack.