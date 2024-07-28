WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. McCaul: May Have Assassination Attempt Report This Year

Sunday, 28 July 2024 05:45 PM EDT

A report about the attempted assassination of former President Trump could be released by the end of year, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Sunday.

"I think so," McCaul replied when CBS News' "Face the Nation" host Robert Costa asked whether it would be feasible for the report to be ready by year's end.

"I went out to the site. I went up to the rooftop. This individual should never been that close to the president of the United States," he said.

"It was very, very close. And the fact that he even got there in the first place was a failure. It should have been stopped.

"What's interesting ... is that he had a detonation device on him and two bombs in the car. What his plan was, was to assassinate the president, create a diversion by blowing up his vehicle on the other side of the property, and then he could escape," McCaul continued.

The House last week unanimously approved a task force to investigate the assassination attempt.

McCaul said he does not know if he would be on the task force.

"And I'm glad that [Secret Service] Director [Kimberly] Cheatle did the right thing and resigned like President [Ronald] Reagan's director of Secret Service did. Anytime you have an attempted assassination, that is a failure and she said that herself."

"I think the agents are good. I think the problem is the president is under a lot of threats, obviously, and one from Iran as well. They asked for additional agents. They were not given that," he added.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


