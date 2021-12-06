GOP Sen Tom Cotton: Liberals Compete for 'Most Radical Proposals'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's newly announced vaccine mandate on private sector employers is a "counterproductive overreach," and he seems to want to compete with other liberals "to see who can have the most radical proposals," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade podcast Monday.

De Blasio, in announcing the first-in-the-nation mandate, said businesses have three weeks to make sure their workers get vaccinated.

"We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop a further growth of COVID and the dangers it's causing to all of us," he said in an interview on MSNBC.

De Blasio also urged mayors, governors, and CEOs "all over the country" to use the vaccine mandates.

"The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say, OK, it's time, I'm going to do this, because you can't jump from one industry to another or one company to another. It's something that needs to be universal to protect all of us," he said.

Cotton said the "one-size-fits-all mandate hammers simply do not work."

"They probably deter some people from getting vaccines just because of outrage over the overreach," he added.

While the vaccines "do a pretty good job of stopping the worst results, which is hospitalization or even death," Cotton said, "they don't seem to be quite as good a job in contracting the virus, especially spreading the virus.

"It looks from the evidence I've seen that persons who are vaccinated, if infected, spread the virus at almost the same rate as persons who are unvaccinated, which means you're at no greater risk vaccinated or unvaccinated from someone who is vaccinated or unvaccinated. So why would we be going to such great lengths to threaten people's livelihoods for these mandates if the persons who are unvaccinated are really only posing a greater risk to their own health and the worst outcomes for themselves?

"Again, it's kind of COVID theatrics from people like de Blasio and the governor of Oregon and other places who are talking about things like perpetual and indefinite mask mandates or now vaccine mandates for all persons with a job whatsoever."