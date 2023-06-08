×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marsha blackburn | donald trump | indictment | doj | classified documents | hillary clinton

Sen. Blackburn: Trump Indictment 'Pinnacle of Two-Tiers of Justice'

By    |   Thursday, 08 June 2023 10:08 PM EDT

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Thursday that the indictment of former President Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is "the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work."

"From the time President Trump first announced his candidacy, the FBI has displayed an unprecedented vendetta against him," Blackburn said in a news release. "A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for an attorney general to approve an FBI raid on the home of a former president. All the while, the Left is employing a playbook of 'distract and deflect' that feels eerily familiar."

Blackburn said this is another case of election interference by the Justice Department. Trump was falsely accused by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats of colluding with Russia to swing the 2016 election in his favor. Blackburn explained that because Trump is the leading candidate to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, he again is being targeted.

"After Hillary Clinton got caught deleting thousands of classified emails from her private server as secretary of state, the FBI and Democratic politicians fabricated a plan to accuse President Trump of Russian collusion," Blackburn said. "Now that President [Joe] Biden is reportedly involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign nation, what does the DOJ do? Attempt to interfere with a congressional investigation into Biden and go after Trump instead. This is the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Thursday that the indictment of former President Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is "the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work."
marsha blackburn, donald trump, indictment, doj, classified documents, hillary clinton
242
2023-08-08
Thursday, 08 June 2023 10:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved