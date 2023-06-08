Sen. Blackburn: Trump Indictment 'Pinnacle of Two-Tiers of Justice'

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Thursday that the indictment of former President Donald Trump for his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is "the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work."

"From the time President Trump first announced his candidacy, the FBI has displayed an unprecedented vendetta against him," Blackburn said in a news release. "A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for an attorney general to approve an FBI raid on the home of a former president. All the while, the Left is employing a playbook of 'distract and deflect' that feels eerily familiar."

Blackburn said this is another case of election interference by the Justice Department. Trump was falsely accused by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats of colluding with Russia to swing the 2016 election in his favor. Blackburn explained that because Trump is the leading candidate to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, he again is being targeted.

"After Hillary Clinton got caught deleting thousands of classified emails from her private server as secretary of state, the FBI and Democratic politicians fabricated a plan to accuse President Trump of Russian collusion," Blackburn said. "Now that President [Joe] Biden is reportedly involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign nation, what does the DOJ do? Attempt to interfere with a congressional investigation into Biden and go after Trump instead. This is the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work."