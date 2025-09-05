WATCH TV LIVE

Dems Aim to Oust Rep. Andy Harris Via Md. Redistricting

By    |   Friday, 05 September 2025 03:12 PM EDT

Maryland Democrats are considering redrawing their map to oust the lone Republican representative in the deep blue state.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is the only Republican in the state's eight-member delegation. Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore part of the state could be squeezed out, as the Democrats have met to consider a new map that would target him.

"It's being discussed, obviously," Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said to Punchbowl News. "If we could do it, I'd be supportive."

Gov. Wes Moore has also expressed interest. Maryland Democrats say this is a response to Republican redistricting, including an attempt in Missouri to target Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., who represents Kansas City.

"The Missouri legislature is meeting with the explicit and sole purpose of trying to draw Congressman Cleaver out of his district," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told Punchbowl. "Our delegation hasn't met yet, but we are going to meet to discuss what we should do about this."

Before the map is redrawn, representatives would have to give up their own set of Democrat voters, Punchbowl reports, including Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Md., who represents Annapolis, and Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., who represents Baltimore.

Maryland Democrats previously tried to gerrymander Harris out in 2022, but a state court struck down the map. Five of the seven justices on the Maryland Supreme Court were appointed by former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, which could stymie any potential efforts to redraw the map.

Republicans in Indiana and Kansas have also considered redrawing their maps to get more GOP-friendly seats.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


