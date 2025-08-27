Abraham George to Newsmax: 'Every Red State' Should Redistrict

All Republican-majority states should initiate congressional redistricting efforts, Texas Republican Party Chairman Abraham George told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Republicans need to counter what Democrats have done the past two decades or more, he told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Absolutely. I think they should do that in every red state. Look at Illinois," George said, calling the Land of Lincoln a great example of a state run by Democrats where they set up congressional district boundaries to the point that representation in the state is heavily lopsided in their favor.

"Forty-four percent of the Illinois voters supported President [Donald] Trump, and they have 18% representation in Congress," he said.

George said the only one way to get a more balance in elections for critically important congressional seats is to change the maps to be more representative.

"So this has been going on in the blue states for the last 23 years, and the GOP's finally pushing back and doing something about it," he said.

George said every state where Republicans hold the majority of state legislative seats should redraw the boundaries of congressional districts to bring about that balance.

"They should do that in every single red state. Absolutely," he said.

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," "You have to ask yourself, 'Why have Democrats gerrymandered their states aggressively over the past 10 to 20 years?'"

He cited Massachusetts, where he said about one-third of the state's voters backed Republicans, but the state's congressional delegation has no GOP federal representatives.

"All we're doing, frankly, is trying to make the situation a little bit more fair on a national scale," he said.

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama entered the fray over redistricting by supporting Democrat lawmakers in Texas who have tried to block the effort there, along with Democrats pushing for redistricting in California to counter Texas gerrymandering.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump met with lawmakers from Indiana as he ramps up efforts to get more red states to redraw their congressional maps.

