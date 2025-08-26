Civil Rights Groups Sue to Block New Texas GOP Map

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging Texas Republicans' new congressional map, arguing it dilutes the power of Black and brown voters and violates the Voting Rights Act just months before the 2026 midterm elections, The Hill reported.

The NAACP and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law argue that the map, passed this month by the Republican-controlled Legislature, was racially gerrymandered to weaken the influence of minority communities.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet signed the measure into law but is expected to do so soon.

"The state of Texas is only 40 percent white, but white voters control over 73 percent of the state's congressional seats," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "It's quite obvious that Texas' effort to redistrict mid-decade, before next year's midterm elections, is racially motivated. The state's intent here is to reduce the members of Congress who represent Black communities, and that, in and of itself, is unconstitutional."

Damon T. Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee, called the plan "intentionally harmful" and "discriminatory."

He added: "Black and Brown voters in Texas deserve better. They are legally and constitutionally entitled to fair representation. These maps do the opposite, and they must not stand."

The map could provide Republicans as many as five new pickup opportunities in the U.S. House, bolstering President Donald Trump's party majority.

Democrats argue the proposal further tilts an already GOP-leaning landscape and fractures communities of interest. They accuse Republicans of bowing to pressure from Trump and the White House to engage in mid-decade redistricting.

Republicans counter that Democrats are guilty of double standards, noting that some of the states where Texas Democrats fled over their quorum break also employ gerrymandered maps.

They highlight California, where Democrats are advancing a ballot measure this fall to redraw congressional lines, bypassing the state's politically neutral independent redistricting commission. Democrats in California defend the move as a temporary fix, saying they remain committed to independent commissions.

The clash illustrates how redistricting, a political tool with deep roots in American history, continues to fuel partisan battles. With Texas and California — two of the nation's most populous states — charting opposite courses, the fight over congressional maps could help determine which party controls the House in the next election cycle.

Other civil rights organizations and Democrat-aligned groups have indicated they may also challenge the Texas map in court, raising the likelihood of coming legal battles.