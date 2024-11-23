Trump Names Dr. Marty Makary to Head FDA

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced his pick for heading the Food and Drug Administration is Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Makary has been a critic, according to the New York Post, of how the Biden-Harris administration handled the COVID-19 pandemic and has been critical of White House officials promoting "unsupported claims" about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 mRNA injections.

He has also come out as a proponent of finding "the root causes of our chronic disease epidemic."

Trump wrote in his announcement of Makary, "FDA has lost the trust of Americans and has lost sight of its primary goal as a regulator. The Agency needs Dr. Marty Makary, a Highly Respected Johns Hopkins Surgical Oncologist and Health Policy Expert, to course-correct and refocus the Agency."

Trump also indicated that Makary will work closely with his Health and Human Services nominee, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to "properly evaluate harmful chemicals poisoning our Nation's food supply and drugs and biologics being given to our Nation's youth, so that we can finally address the Childhood Chronic Disease Epidemic."