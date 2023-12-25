Trump: I'll Replace Obamacare With My Own Alternative

Former President Trump vowed to replace the Affordable Care Act with his own alternative, according to a post on Truth Social.

"Obamacare," Trump writes, "is too expensive, and otherwise, not good healthcare."

"I will come up with a much better, and less expensive, alternative! People will be happy, not sad!"

According to a chart from Health System Tracker, out of 11 first-world countries, the United States paid the most in health care per capita — by nearly double — and had the lowest life expectancy.

"Getting much better Healthcare than Obamacare for the American people will be a priority of the Trump Administration," the former president wrote in late Nov. "It is not a matter of cost; it is a matter of HEALTH. America will have one of the best Healthcare Plans anywhere in the world. Right now it has one of the WORST!"

Commenting the current state of health in the US, leading independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote on X back in Sept., "The epidemic of chronic disease isn't random. We've created a toxic environment and a multi-trillion-dollar sick-care industry to manage the consequences."

Nonetheless, according to The Hill, GOP lawmakers said Obamacare is unlikely to be replaced.

"Whether we can build a political consensus for something else or not remains to be seen," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, the ranking Republican on the Senate Health Committee, also expressed doubt at finding an alternative to the Affordable Care Act.

"It's a narrowly divided Congress. It's unlikely to happen."