Sen. Blackburn: Investigate Justice Jackson Over Grammys

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., has called on Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson after she made an appearance at the Grammy Awards last month.

Blackburn said her participation raises questions about her judicial impartiality.

In a letter sent Thursday, Blackburn urged Roberts to determine whether Jackson's attendance at the awards show complied with the Supreme Court's Code of Conduct, citing what she described as "far-left rhetoric" that was promoted in the broadcast.

Jackson attended the Grammys after being nominated in the best audio book, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, "Lovely One."

Blackburn instead zeroed in on the political messaging at the ceremony, including jokes and statements aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Jackson's applause after those remarks.

"While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely — if ever — have justices of our nation's highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric," Blackburn wrote.

Blackburn, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Jackson's appearance should be examined under the Supreme Court's ethics rules, which require justices to "act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary."

The Supreme Court adopted its first formal code of conduct in 2023 following public scrutiny over undisclosed gifts and travel involving several conservative justices. All nine justices signed onto the code.

The Supreme Court is considering cases tied to President Donald Trump, including disputes over birthright citizenship, and is expected to hear other immigration-related cases in the future.

During the Grammys, some attendees wore "ICE Out" pins, and performers used profanity-laced language to condemn immigration enforcement. Statements such as "No one is illegal on stolen land" and "[Expletive] ICE" were voiced in front of a sitting Supreme Court justice.

"Americans deserve a Supreme Court that is impartial and above political influence. When a Justice participates in such a highly politicized event, it raises ethical questions," Blackburn said in a post on X.

Blackburn also pointed to past efforts by Democrats to pressure conservative justices.

She noted that Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., previously urged Roberts to encourage Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself from election-related cases over a flag flown at his home — a request Alito rejected.

She further contrasted Jackson's situation with controversies involving Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that unlike what she called "meritless claims" against conservative justices, Jackson's appearance raises "serious questions" about judicial neutrality.