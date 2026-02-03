DeSantis: Billie Eilish Should Give Up Mansion on 'Stolen Land'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says singer Billie Eilish should give up her $3 million Los Angeles mansion since it sits on land owned by the Native American Tongva tribe.

DeSantis made his remark on X after Eilish yelled “f*** ICE” during her Grammys acceptance speech on Sunday.

“Oh gee, this ‘stolen land’ nonsense again?” DeSantis wrote on X. “Maybe she should step up and forfeit her Southern California mansion since it is supposedly on ‘stolen land.’”

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish yelled on stage as she accepted a “Song of the Year” award for “Wildflower.”

The Tongva tribe confirmed that the 24-year-old singer’s home is on “ancestral land.”

The tribe added that if Eilish or other celebrities want to virtual signal on illegal immigration or stolen land, they should explicitly name the tribe to draw attention to their plight, the New York Post reports.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property,” said a spokesperson for the tribe, also known as the “First Angelenos.”

“We do value the instance when pubic figures provide visibility to the true history of this country,” the spokesperson added.

“It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles Basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory.”

Sen Mike Lee, R-Utah, also slammed Eilish’s negative remarks at the Grammys, writing on X:

“Any white person who does a public ‘stolen land’ acknowledgement should immediately give his or her land to native Americans. Otherwise they don’t mean it.

“Also, I’m pretty sure they don’t mean it.”