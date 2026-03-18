Mullin Clashes With Rand Paul, Seeks Support at DHS Hearing

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., pushed back against Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, at the start of his confirmation hearing Wednesday, while urging lawmakers to set aside partisan differences and give him a chance to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Mullin has been nominated to lead DHS, replacing former Secretary Kristi Noem, who has been reassigned after facing scrutiny over her handling of border security and agency operations.

Paul opened the committee hearing by confronting Mullin over past remarks, accusing him of calling the Kentucky senator a "freaking snake" and saying, "I understand why his neighbor did what he did," referencing a 2017 assault that left Paul seriously injured.

Mullin immediately addressed the accusation, rejecting Paul's claim that he had been dishonest and defending his reputation for candor.

"I think before I can start my opening statement, I have to address the remarks of the chairman made calling me a liar," Mullin said, adding he is known for being "very blunt and direct to the point."

The Oklahoma Republican emphasized that he deals with colleagues openly and does not engage in backroom criticism.

"So, for you to say I'm a liar, sir, that's not accurate," Mullin said, arguing their clashes reflect political disagreements rather than dishonesty.

He also clarified that he does not condone violence, even as he defended the context of his prior comments.

"I don't think anybody should be hit by surprise. I don't like that," Mullin said, stressing that he speaks directly "publicly and privately."

Mullin pointed to a history of political friction with Paul, noting the senator "spent millions of dollars" against him, but said those differences would not affect his duties.

"However, sir, that doesn't keep me at all from doing my job," Mullin said, pledging to protect every state equally, "including Kentucky, as much as I will my own backyard."

He said the DHS role demands unity over division, warning against letting partisan disputes interfere with national security.

"It's bigger than the partisan bickering that we have," Mullin said.

Mullin acknowledged he is not perfect but vowed to lead with accountability and determination.

"I'm not perfect," he said. "I don't claim to be perfect. I make mistakes just like anybody else."

Mullin appealed to the committee, asking senators to judge him on performance rather than politics.

"If you're willing to set it aside, let me earn your respect," he said. "Let me earn the job."

"I won't fail you," Mullin added. "I won't back down from a challenge."

He noted the scope of DHS, which includes about 280,000 employees across 22 agencies, and said his focus would be restoring stability and confidence.

"My goal is to make every one of you guys proud," Mullin said, adding that even opponents would "regret not supporting me."

He closed by calling for lawmakers to work together to fund DHS, warning that continued gridlock puts the country at risk.

"We have to set the partisan side down," Mullin said, urging cooperation to support the department's workforce and mission.