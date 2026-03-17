GOP Hopes Mullin Hearing Shows How He'll Improve DHS

Ahead of Sen. Markwayne Mullin's confirmation hearing Wednesday to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Republican senators are hoping he will assure them of how he plans to move DHS forward following the chaotic tenure of outgoing Secretary Kristi Noem.

At the hearing, Republicans also hope their Oklahoma senator can make the case for why the department needs to be funded, Politico reported. Democrats have blocked funding for DHS for five weeks, leading to a partial government shutdown.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he wants to hear how Mullin plans to handle FEMA.

"I want to hear what Markwayne's thoughts are with respect to getting managerial control of the agency," Kennedy told reporters Tuesday.

"I want to hear Markwayne's thoughts on getting money to those areas of our country that have been struck by disaster," Kennedy added.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said last week she wants DHS to have better communication with Congress, a problem that persisted under Noem.

"You couldn't get a return phone call from the Department of Homeland Security on anything, and that's never been the case with any other agency," Lummis said.

"So that was a surprising faux pas," she said.

Democrats plan to use the hearing to question Mullin on what changes he will make to the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, Politico reported.

Mullin is expected to be easily confirmed.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who previously called for Noem's ouster, said she backs Mullin.

Only one Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he would vote for Mullin.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said he remains skeptical that Mullin can enact major changes given the influence of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who also serves as homeland security adviser.

"It's really Stephen Miller that's calling the shots there," Kim told Politico.

Kim voted to confirm Noem but said he will not vote for Mullin.

"I don't trust anybody that's in that role if Stephen Miller's just going to continue to dictate what happens," he added.

The White House said Mullin will continue the Trump administration's main objectives at DHS.

"Sen. Mullin is perfectly suited to lead the Department of Homeland Security and work closely with President Trump to continue building on his many successes," spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Politico.