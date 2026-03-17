Mullin DHS Nomination Advances With Bipartisan Support

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination to lead the Department of Homeland Security is moving quickly through the Senate as bipartisan support builds for President Donald Trump's pick to safeguard the nation.

According to a post on X by Reuters reporter David Shepardson, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee — led by Chair Rand Paul, R-Ky., and ranking member Gary Peters, D-Mich. — will hold a confirmation hearing Wednesday morning, with a committee vote possible as early as Thursday.

The fast-tracked timeline underscores growing momentum behind Mullin, a staunch advocate for border security and national defense.

The White House has touted Mullin as "exactly the right person" to continue the administration's record-setting efforts to secure the homeland, citing his experience and commitment to the America First agenda.

Support has poured in from across the Republican conference, with lawmakers praising Mullin as a "proven fighter" who will build on the Trump administration's success in restoring order at the southern border and strengthening national security agencies.

In a notable sign of bipartisan backing, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., also signaled his support, saying he plans to vote "aye" on Mullin's confirmation.

Fetterman acknowledged uncertainty about broader Democrat support but broke with many in his party to back the nominee.

That cross-party support could prove critical as Republicans push for swift confirmation, particularly amid concerns about national security threats and ongoing political disputes over funding for the department.

Several lawmakers have warned that delays in confirming a permanent DHS leader — or continued partisan gridlock — could put Americans at risk, especially as the agency oversees border enforcement, counterterrorism efforts, disaster response, and cybersecurity.

Mullin's nomination comes at a pivotal moment, with the Trump administration emphasizing the need to maintain strong border policies and crack down on illegal immigration after what officials describe as years of mismanagement under the previous administration.

If confirmed, Mullin would take the helm of one of the federal government's most critical agencies, overseeing operations that affect everything from airport security to immigration enforcement.