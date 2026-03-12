Homan Aims for Rapport With Mullin After Tension With Noem

Border czar Tom Homan and outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were barely on speaking terms, so Homan is working to ensure he has a better relationship with Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who was named by President Donald Trump to replace Noem last week, Politico reported.

Homan has introduced Mullin to key allies of the president along with people shaping immigration policy, Politico reported.

Under Noem, Homan felt frozen out of important decisions and disagreed with how immigration law was enforced in large cities. Homan was sent to Minneapolis to ease tensions after federal agents were involved in two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens.

"He just wants to make sure that he plays a larger role in how interior enforcement is done going forward," an official told Politico.

The White House said Homan will continue to work on a "variety of projects critical to the president's immigration agenda."

"Tom Homan is an American patriot, career law enforcement officer, and a lifelong public servant who has played a critical role in implementing the president's America First agenda," said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson.

"Tom has worked closely with relevant agencies to help ensure the president's success and he will continue to do so with new DHS leadership," Jackson said.

"Sen. Mullin will do an excellent job working with relevant partners to build off of the president's historic successes at the Department of Homeland Security," she continued.

Under Mullin, administration officials hope the two can work alongside each other, allowing Homan to have more input on immigration enforcement, Politico reported.

"Tom's just going to be able to actually carry out the role of the border czar that it was originally intended to do, that Kristi ... literally cut him off from doing," said Mark Morgan, who ran Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Trump's first administration.

"You're going to see the secretary that's actually going to utilize Tom in the role that the border czar was designed for, and to seek his guidance, to seek his knowledge, to see his expertise," Morgan added.