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Tags: markwayne mullin | alex pretti | minnesota

Mullin: Made a Mistake on Alex Pretti Remark

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 12:58 PM EDT

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., acknowledged Wednesday that he spoke too quickly when making remarks about Alex Pretti, telling lawmakers during his confirmation hearing for Homeland Security secretary that he regretted commenting before all the facts were known.

Appearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Mullin struck a contrite tone as he addressed the controversy surrounding his earlier statements about Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents during large-scale immigration operations in Minneapolis in January. 

Mullin was among lawmakers and Trump administration officials who made disparaging remarks about Pretti after the shooting, which sparked protests and national scrutiny.

He had described Pretti as a "deranged individual" who came to the protest looking to cause maximum damage.

At Wednesday's hearing, Mullin conceded those comments were premature, noting the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

"Those words probably should have been retracted. I shouldn't have said that, and as secretary I wouldn't," Mullin said when asked about his comments by the committee's top Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan. "The investigation is ongoing."

He added, "Sometimes I'm going to make a mistake, and I own it. That one, I went out there too fast."

Mullin said his earlier characterization of Pretti was based on incomplete information released shortly after the incident, echoing broader criticism that early official accounts may not have fully aligned with later evidence and witness video.

"I was responding immediately without the facts," he said. "That's my fault. That won't happen as secretary."

The exchange highlighted a key concern for senators weighing Mullin's nomination: whether he can exercise restraint and judgment in a role that often requires rapid public communication during crises.

Republicans on the panel largely framed Mullin's remarks as a sign of accountability, emphasizing that acknowledging mistakes is critical in leadership.

Democrats, however, suggested the episode raises deeper questions about decision-making under pressure, particularly when public statements could shape perceptions of an active investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security oversees border enforcement, counterterrorism, and emergency response — areas where inaccurate or premature statements can carry significant consequences.

Mullin sought to reassure lawmakers that he understands those stakes and would take a more measured approach if confirmed.

"That won't happen as secretary," he said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., acknowledged Wednesday that he spoke too quickly when making remarks about Alex Pretti, telling lawmakers during his confirmation hearing for Homeland Security secretary that he regretted commenting before all the facts...
markwayne mullin, alex pretti, minnesota
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Wednesday, 18 March 2026 12:58 PM
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