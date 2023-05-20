Former Rep. Walker Announces NC Gubernatorial Bid

Former GOP Rep. Mark Walker launched a campaign for North Carolina governor Saturday, according to The Hill.

Walker, a former vice chair of the House Republican Conference and representative of North Carolina's 6th Congressional District, made his announcement in Kernersville while emphasizing the importance of individual freedoms and God-given rights.

"We are North Carolina proud," Walker said.

"we love our state and our nation, and we are called by God to defend our friends, our families, and our freedoms. It's why we participate in our republic, and it's why we advance the ideas of conservatism, because we believe that individual freedoms, and respect for rights that are God-given, are what make us strong."

Additionally, Walker vowed to fiercely oppose gender-affirming care for transgender children, citing potential harm to families.

Seeking to succeed Gov. Roy Cooper, who is term-limited, Walker faces competition from Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell in the Republican primary, with the race expected to be a high-profile contest.