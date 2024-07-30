VP Contender Mark Kelly Warned Daughter About Drug Posts

Back in 2020, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., warned his daughter about posting photos of illegal drugs on social media, with the current vice presidential contender predicting that doing so "would not be in anyone's best interest."

According to the Daily Mail, Claire Kelly, his then-23-year-old daughter, posted a video on Instagram of what appeared to be marijuana and ecstasy, also known as "molly."

"P***y molly weed," she captioned a video that featured a black cat and two clear bags of what seemed to be the illegal substances.

Possession of ecstasy is a felony in Arizona.

In another Instagram story, Claire Kelly posted screenshots of text messages from her father, suggesting she take down the questionable content.

"Been busy today," Mark Kelly texted his daughter, according to the post. "Got 1 call and 2 emails about your Instagram account. I'm not interested in looking but I suspect what you posted would not be in anyone's best interest. At least not yours or mine."

"No my Instagram is fine," she texted back. "Check for yourself."

"I'll pass," he texted.

Claire Kelly captioned the screenshots with "You know you that b**** when you cause all this conversation Always stay gracious, best revenge is you," adding, "1 call and 2 email? Come on guys."

According to the Mail, Claire Kelly had recently graduated from Arizona State University at the time of the incident and was working at a communications firm.

She has reportedly since deleted her Instagram and X accounts associated with the handle @clairekelly100.

Mark Kelly shares daughters Claire and Claudia with first wife Amelia Babis. According to the Washington Examiner, the couple divorced in 2004 after 15 years of marriage. He went on to marry then-Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., in 2007.

Four years later, Claire Kelly, 27, is working in New York City, having founded Rise and Shine Social, a social media and marketing company based in Queens, the Mail reported.

Mark Kelly is believed to be on the short list of potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris, who stepped into the role of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid on July 21.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom and are also thought to be under consideration for Harris' vice presidential pick.

Newsmax has reached out to Mark Kelly's office for comment.