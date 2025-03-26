Canadian PM Carney: Trump Trade War Is 'Hurting' US

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this week said that President Donald Trump's tariffs on products from Canada and other countries are "hurting American consumers and workers."

During a campaign appearance in Ontario ahead of the Canadian election next month, Carney said that "The relationship between Canada and the United States has changed. We did not change it."

Carney, who was selected to replace former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by the Liberal Party and sworn into office earlier this month, said Trump's "trade war is hurting American consumers and workers and it will hurt more."

He added, "I see that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low," referring to a report from the Conference Board on Tuesday stating that U.S. consumer confidence fell for the fourth month in a row and recently hit its lowest point since January, 2021.

Carney said that Trump "wants to break us so America can own us. And it will never ever happen because we just don't look out for ourselves we look out for each other."

Carney also announced a "strategic response fund" amounting to $1.4 billion intended to protect Canadian jobs in the auto industry that could be impacted by the auto tariffs Trump is expected to announce.

"Canada will be there for auto workers," Carney said.