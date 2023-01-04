×
Tags: marjorie taylor greene | donald trump | kevin mccarthy | gop | house

Marjorie Taylor Greene Credits Trump for Keeping McCarthy Support Intact

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 04 January 2023 05:00 PM EST

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is owed credit for retaining support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., speaker bid.

McCarthy saw 21 Republicans decline to support his bid through two ballots on Wednesday. There were 20 detractors in the final vote a day earlier.

Greene suggested that the number would have been much higher if Trump hadn't issued a statement earlier in the day urging critics to drop their opposition and end the stalemate.

"It's a big credit to President Trump that it really helped hold the majority that we have for Kevin McCarthy," Greene told reporters outside the House chamber just after McCarthy had failed to secure the necessary support for the fifth time. "So that's how to read that one."

After Republicans took the lower chamber in the November midterms, Greene has been one of the most vocal of McCarthy's cheerleaders.

"You know what they've done? They've really got themselves out on a ledge, and they need to come back, take the wins that they have. And we're ready to get to work," she said. 

"I hope it's over soon because, to be honest with you, I find it embarrassing."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


