Rep. Bob Good: 'True' Conservative to Challenge McCarthy

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said Monday that a "true" conservative will challenge House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to become speaker.

One day before the election, Good also doubled down on his promise not to vote for McCarthy.

McCarthy, needing 218 votes to win, has offered concessions to dissenters, including a move to allow to "vacate the chair," which would initiate a vote on the ousting of the speaker with the approval of five Republicans.

McCarthy also would allow for the creation of a House subcommittee on the "weaponization of the federal government," increasing scrutiny on the Biden administration and federal agencies.

Good didn't say who might be the alternative but said he expected "10 to 15" members to vote for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on the first ballot. He did not name another candidate for the second ballot.

"I think you'll see on the second ballot an increasing number of members vote for a true candidate who can represent the conservative center of the conference, can motivate the base," Good told Fox News while declining to name a candidate because of possible reprisals.

"If we were to put forth a name right now or over the last few weeks, that person would have suffered all the attacks and retaliation," Good said. "You'll see that name tomorrow on the second ballot."

McCarthy needs a majority of voting members to become speaker and can only afford to lose four Republicans because of the GOP's slim 222-212 edge over Democrats in the House.