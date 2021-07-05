Rep. Greene Slams Rep. Bush for 'Racist' Tweet on Independence Day

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene harshly criticized Rep. Cori Bush for an Independence Day tweet in which the Missouri Democrat wrote that "Black people still aren't free," Newsweek reported over the weekend.

Bush slammed the holiday celebrations on Twitter, writing that "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they're referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren't free."

In an additional tweet, she said "We know what our own freedom looks like. End the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment. End the War on Drugs. End police violence. End health care, housing, and education apartheid. WE are the experts on our own liberation. And we won't stop until it's won."

Greene, a Georgia Republican, reacted to Bush on Twitter, writing "Says a black woman, who is one of only 435 people in all of America currently elected to serve in Congress. You can stop with the racism now Cori and put your race card back in your pocket. 4th of July is freedom for all from a tyrannical government. Happy Independence Day!"

Bush and Greene have clashed before, with the Democrat moving her office away from the Republican’s office in January, saying she was doing so "for my team's safety" after Bush said she was berated by Greene in a shared hallway, Newsweek reported

Although many others also criticized Bush for her comments on Independece Day, there were plenty of activists, lawmakers, and pundits who agreed with her, with several citing that slavery was still legal in the United States on the celebrated date in 1776.

Democrat congressional candidate Shahid Buttar wrote in a tweet, "Speak it, @CoriBush! It's almost as if our entire country has been brainwashed to ignore our history - and how its worst elements continue today - despite our self-congratulatory rhetoric."

Rep. Maxine Waters, the House Financial Services Committee chair from California declared on Twitter that "July 4th... & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn't it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren't thinking about us then, but we're thinking about us now!"

Former MSNBC host Toure went even further, tweeting that "Not only were we not free, the whole reason the Colonies wanted independence was because Britain was moving toward abolishing slavery. Why would Black people celebrate a day so wrapped up in our enslavement?"