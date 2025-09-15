WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: marco rubio | visa | state dept | charlie kirk

Marco Rubio: Revoke Visas of Those Celebrating Kirk's Murder

By    |   Monday, 15 September 2025 02:16 PM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said the State Department should revoke the visas of people visiting the U.S. who "celebrate the murder" of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

"We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure," Rubio said in an interview.

"And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa. Why would we want to bring people into our country if they're going to engage in negative and destructive behavior?" he added.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on social media last week: "I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.

"Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people."

When asked by ABC News how the State Department would carry out this policy, a spokesperson said the Trump administration "does not believe that the United States should grant visas to persons whose presence in our country does not align with U.S. national security interests."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said the State Department should revoke the visas of people visiting the U.S. who "celebrate the murder" of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.
marco rubio, visa, state dept, charlie kirk
207
2025-16-15
Monday, 15 September 2025 02:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved