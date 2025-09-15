Marco Rubio: Revoke Visas of Those Celebrating Kirk's Murder

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday said the State Department should revoke the visas of people visiting the U.S. who "celebrate the murder" of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk.

"We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure," Rubio said in an interview.

"And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa. Why would we want to bring people into our country if they're going to engage in negative and destructive behavior?" he added.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on social media last week: "I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action.

"Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people."

When asked by ABC News how the State Department would carry out this policy, a spokesperson said the Trump administration "does not believe that the United States should grant visas to persons whose presence in our country does not align with U.S. national security interests."