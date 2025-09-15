Rubio Promises 'Unwavering Support' for Israel in Gaza Goals

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday, during a visit to Israel, that Washington would give its ally "unwavering support" in the Gaza war and called for Hamas' eradication.

"The people of Gaza deserve a better future, but that better future cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated," Rubio told reporters next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "You can count on our unwavering support and commitment to see come to fruition."

Netanyahu said Rubio's visit was a "clear message" the United States stood with Israel and praised President Donald Trump for his backing, calling him the "greatest friend that Israel has ever had."

Rubio criticized plans by Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state, saying they "emboldened" Hamas. "They're largely symbolic... the only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened," he said.

Rubio had said he would discuss with Netanyahu Israeli plans to seize Gaza City, the territory's largest urban center, as well as the government's talk of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in hopes of precluding a Palestinian state.

The secretary of state had also said Trump wanted the Gaza war to be "finished with" — which would mean the release of hostages and ensuring Hamas is "no longer a threat."

But talks were made more difficult last week when the Trump administration was caught off guard by an Israeli attack in Qatar against Hamas leaders who were meeting to discuss a new U.S. ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

"We sent a message to terrorists: you can run but you cannot hide," Netanyahu said Monday. The "raid didn't fail. It had one central message."

Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed another 17 people on Monday, all but one in Gaza City, said Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza civil defence agency.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the Israelis were pushing more residents into the already overcrowded Al-Mawasi, which lacks basics such as food and water and where disease is spreading.

The war was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, whose figures the United Nations has referenced, though they are disputed by Israel, at least 64,871 people have been reported killed, most described as civilians.

Trump, a longtime supporter of Netanyahu, has also voiced support for Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. air base in the region and has maintained close diplomatic and economic ties with Washington.

"Qatar has been a very great ally. Israel and everyone else, we have to be careful. When we attack people we have to be careful," he said on Sunday.

Qatar has, along with Egypt and the United States, led mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

But the United States has not joined European powers in pressing Israel to end the offensive, who fear it will aggravate the already severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where most of its 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once since the outbreak of the war.

Despite the objections over the Qatar strike, Rubio opened the visit on Sunday with a highly symbolic show of support as he joined Netanyahu at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray.

With Rubio at his side, Netanyahu said the Israel-U.S. alliance has "never been stronger."

Rubio, a devout Catholic, later posted that his visit showed his belief that Jerusalem is the "eternal capital" of Israel.

Until Trump's first term, U.S. leaders had shied away from such overt statements backing Israeli sovereignty over contested Jerusalem, which is also holy to Muslims and Christians.

Trump moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, in a sharp break with most of the world.

Rubio is expected Monday to attend the inauguration of a tunnel for religious tourists that goes underneath the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan to the holy sites.

The project has drawn criticism from some Palestinian residents, who fear negative effects on their community, while Israeli officials emphasize that it is intended to improve tourism and preserve archaeological heritage.

Fakhri Abu Diab, 63, a community spokesman in Silwan, said Rubio should instead visit demolished homes, which Palestinians claim are part of a policy against them. Israeli authorities state that demolitions are carried out for legal or security reasons.

"Instead of siding with international law, the United States is going the way of extremists and the far right and ignoring our history," he said.

Rubio played down the political implications, calling it "one of the most important archaeological sites in the world."

This article is based on reporting from AFP