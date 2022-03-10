Rubio Calls for End to Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Thursday released a video message calling for an end to Daylight Saving Time, having previously reintroduced legislation to end the practice.

In the video, Rubio says, "Well, we Americans are about to suffer yet another ridiculous time change as we now spring forward this weekend. Switching in and out of Daylight Saving Time is outdated, and it's only a source of annoyance and confusion. Frankly, it's just dumb, and there's just no other way to say it."

He added: "As a country, we've dealt with this policy for far too long. Twenty states and a huge majority of Americans want to stay in Daylight Saving Time all year round, and we now have bipartisan and bicameral support to do just that. So please, let's just lock the clock once and for all and put all this stupidity behind us."

Rubio and a group of bipartisan senators reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act last March, which according to the senator’s office, "reflects the Florida legislature’s 2018 enactment of year-round DST; however, for Florida’s change to apply, a change in the federal statute is required."

The press release also notes that 15 states besides Florida have passed similar measures.

Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Ed Markey said in a statement upon the bill’s reintroduction: "Extra sunshine in the evenings not only puts a spring in our step and offers the perfect reason to get outside, but it also positively impacts consumer spending and shifts energy consumption.

"Studies have found year-round Daylight Saving Time would improve public health, public safety, and mental health — especially important during this cold and dark COVID winter. I am proud to have co-authored the provision of the 2005 law that extended Daylight Saving Time by several weeks, and I am now proud to sponsor the Sunshine Protection Act to add an extra hour of sunshine for the full 365 days a year."