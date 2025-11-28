WATCH TV LIVE

Mamdani Appoints Fmr Women's March Leader, Who Resigned Over Jew-Hatred, to Transition Team

By    |   Friday, 28 November 2025 12:42 PM EST

Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of New York City, announced the appointment of Tamika Mallory — a former leader of the Women's March who resigned amid accusations of antisemitism — to his transition team.

Mallory, who is slated to serve on the team's community safety committee, previously claimed that Jews held responsibility for the exploitation of "black and brown people," alleging that Jews played a major role in the slave trade, according to Tablet magazine.

She has also called for a boycott of Starbucks over the company's enlistment of the Anti-Defamation League to develop its anti-bias training, praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and referred to the founding of Israel as a "human rights crime."

"New Yorkers are shocked to learn that Zohran Mamdani has appointed Tamika Mallory to his team," the Lawfare Project wrote. "Mallory is a notorious trafficker of Jew-hatred in America, a defender for Louis Farrakhan's vicious vitriol against Jews. Farrakhan called Jews ‘termites' and Judaism a ‘gutter religion.' Mallory refused to denounce him."

"We must be vigilant and carefully scrutinize who Mamdani appoints to key positions and, more importantly, what they do once in office," the Lawfare Project wrote. "Protecting Jewish civil rights means taking action whenever they are violated."

The ADL, which recently announced an initiative to monitor Mamdani's administration, wrote that Mallory is "simply the wrong choice."

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
