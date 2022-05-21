Trump Adds Slew of House GOP Primary Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump, having hailed an 85-3 record on his primary endorsements to date – with Pennsylvania's Dr. Mehmet Oz leading in a race headed for a recount – issued endorsements for a slew of House GOP primary candidates Saturday.

Reps. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.; Buddy Carter, R-Ga.; Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga.; Robert Aderholt, R-Ala.; Jerry Carl, R-Ala.; Mike Rogers, R-Ala.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.; and Ben Cine, R-Va., are the latest beneficiaries of Trump's support.

"Congressman Barry Loudermilk is a fantastic representative for the incredible people of Georgia's 11th Congressional District," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC. "A U.S. Air Force veteran, Barry is working hard to support our vets, grow the economy, lower gas prices, secure our border, defend the Second Amendment, and shrink the size and scope of the federal government by holding it accountable for unacceptable performance – just like we did with accountability at the V.A.!

"Barry Loudermilk has my complete and total endorsement!"

Carter has been a vocal supporter of Trump, who returned the favor with a ringing endorsement.

"Congressman Buddy Carter is an outstanding Representative for Georgia's 1st Congressional District," Trump wrote. "Buddy is a strong advocate for our America First agenda. He is working hard to grow our economy, fight for a responsible budget, improve your healthcare, promote American energy, strengthen our military, protect our vets, defend the Second Amendment, and support the critical ports of Savannah and Brunswick.

"Buddy Carter is a true champion for the people of Georgia, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Tuesday's primaries include Georgia, Alabama, and Arkansas.

"Congressman Rick Allen is an effective voice for the incredible people of Georgia's 12th Congressional District," Trump wrote. "As a successful builder and businessman, Rick knows how to grow our economy, fight inflation, and restore our energy independence to bring back lower gas prices.

"He is a fearless conservative who fights to secure our southern border, protect life, defend the Second Amendment, and uphold the rule of law. Rick is an America First patriot, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Alabama has been a famously red state, but there is an intriguing Senate primary Trump has yet to endorse in. His endorsements were all given to House candidates.

"Congressman Robert Aderholt is a fierce advocate for Alabama's 4th Congressional District," Trump wrote in another statement. "An early and staunch supporter of our America First movement, Robert is fighting to protect life, defend the Second Amendment, secure our border, strengthen our military, promote American manufacturing, and expand rural broadband to better connect our communities. Robert Aderholt has my complete and total endorsement!"

Trump has hailed the strength of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement as the strongest in political history.

"Congressman Jerry Carl is a relentless advocate for Alabama's 1st Congressional District," Trump added in another statement. "Jerry fully supports our MAGA agenda, and is working hard to secure our border, defend the Second Amendment, support our brave military and vets, grow our economy, and stand strong against the woke mob destroying our country's values.

"A conservative fighter and winner, Jerry Carl has my complete and total endorsement!"

Rogers was integral in helping Trump launch Space Force during the Trump administration.

"Congressman Mike Rogers is an effective and respected leader for the incredible people of Alabama," Trump wrote in a statement. "The lead Republican on the Armed Services Committee, Mike worked closely with me to create our Space Force, rebuild the military, and defend our country. Mike is fighting hard to secure the border, grow our economy, restore American energy independence, protect the Second Amendment, and support our brave vets.



"Mike Rogers is a strong representative for Alabama's 3rd Congressional District, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Moore "one one of the earliest supporters" of Trump's American First movement, according to the former president.

"Congressman Barry Moore is doing an incredible job representing the people of Alabama's 2nd Congressional District," Trump wrote. "Barry is a conservative warrior who tirelessly works on behalf of our country to secure our border, defend the First and Second Amendments, protect life, promote American agriculture, strengthen and support our military, and provide the care our brave veterans deserve.

"Barry Moore was one of the earliest supporters of our movement, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Westerman was hailed as a energy warrior among the candidates.

"Congressman Bruce Westerman is a terrific representative for Arkansas' 4th Congressional District!" Trump wrote. "As the lead Republican on the Natural Resources Committee, Bruce is working hard to promote American energy, minerals, and other resources while conserving our public lands. He is strong on the border, supports our military and vets, and will always protect and defend the Second Amendment.

"A former Arkansas Razorback football player, Bruce is a tireless advocate for the people of Arkansas, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Virginia's primary is still more than one month, away but Cine drew Trump's endorsement well in advance Saturday, too.

'Congressman Ben Cline is a phenomenal representative of the people of Virginia's 6th Congressional District," Trump wrote. "During my administration, Ben was a warrior for Truth, working with Jim Jordan on the Judiciary Committee to combat the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. A strong advocate for our America First agenda, Ben is fighting hard to secure our border, stop illegal immigration, restore our energy independence, protect life, and defend the Second Amendment.

"Ben Cline is an effective leader and a MAGA champion in Congress, and he has my complete and total endorsement!"