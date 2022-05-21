Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: We Must Rebuke 'Selective Outrage'

Weaponizing a George Floyd killing or a Buffalo racist shooting for political purposes is egregious "selective outrage" and Americans are tired of it from their elected leaders, according to Dr. Ben Carson on Newsmax.

"People can see that there's selective outrage, selective interest," Carson told "Saturday Report." "All of these things have been happening for quite some time, particularly with the current administration. And it's not necessarily a Democrat or Republican thing. It's a politician thing.

"And what we need are people in leadership who actually have the interest of the people at heart, not the interest of their party, not their political aspirations. But what about the people? I can tell you if somebody like that were to come along, I think that people would be extraordinarily happy."

Carson, a Black neurosurgeon who served in former President Donald Trump's administration, released a book this week: "Created Equal: The Painful Past, Confusing Present, and Hopeful Future of Race in America."

"You know this guy in Buffalo, he is way off the end of the chart — you know, very much like Derek Chauvin was," Carson said of the Buffalo domestic terrorist who targeted Blacks in a mass shooting and the cop who was convicted of murdering Floyd in 2020.

"You know, this guy is in no way representative of policemen, and yet they try to make it seem like this was a everyday occurrence. And now they're trying to make it seem like — because this relatively unstable guy comes in and commit to horrendous act — that somehow you can take that and make it into a broad application for those who you disagree with."

President Joe Biden and his White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, should be uniting Americans on race, not further dividing us, which is how we got here in the first place, according to Carson.

"I would hate to be his press secretary, let me just put it that way," Carson told host Rita Cosby. "That's got to be a very hard job to try to spin all these things, and I don't think people really listening to that."

Carson, a noted Black conservative who has been calling for school choice, denounced Democrats for using race for political means.

"It really is sad, but you can always expect the left to accuse you of what they're guilty of. That's a given," Carson said. "But you know what's really racist is keeping people dependent — and, you know, determining how people are supposed to think.

"You know when President Biden said, 'If you're having trouble deciding between me and Donald Trump, you ain't Black.' Why does he get to decide who is Black? You know there's sort of this right that a lot of people on the left think that they have to define how other people should think and how they should behave. You know what's really racist?

"It's not looking at our educational system and how it's funded and keeping people who are poor in bad educational situations so that they don't climb out of that situation. Those are the things we should be looking at."

