Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Biden Policies Have Incentivized Immigrants

The Biden administration's policies have incentivized the massive surge of migrants at the U.S. border, and as a result, the Border Patrol is spread too thin and rendered "powerless" to prevent "historic numbers" of people from coming into the country, Rep. Nancy Mace said on Newsmax Wednesday after Vice President Kamala Harris's call for an investigation into enforcement efforts at the Del Rio International Bridge.

"I love hearing Kamala Harris talk about a full investigation," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"She ought to. The American people demand a full investigation as to what exactly is going on at the southern border."

She further commented that the administration is "saying one thing and doing another" about the situation at the bridge, where thousands of immigrants, mainly Haitians, are gathered.

"We were told that many of these illegal immigrants were going back to Haiti, and now we find out they're not," Mace said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to change the decision to send some of the migrants back to Haiti, and Mace blamed that on his listening to the more "radical socialist left" in Congress.

The progressives' demands are "being met every day," said Mace, adding that it "disgusting to watch" them shred the Constitution.

"In the meantime, Biden's numbers are tanking," she said. "This is not the kind of policy that independents and moderates want to be on board with. We're the most generous nation in the world when it comes to immigration policy. There's no other place in the world that you can go and be open be welcomed with open arms."

The congresswoman also talked about the ongoing spending plan discussions and said that if people think prices are bad now, they'll be very shocked if the reconciliation bill passes.

"We've never spent these historical sums $567 trillion in such a short period of time," she said. "We thought inflation was bad now...just wait a few months from now when it kicks in. Wait until middle America is taxed. Wait until jobs are exported overseas. That's going to happen if they pull the trigger on this massive massive spending plan."

