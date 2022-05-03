Liberal Media Treating Leaker as 'Hero'

While legal experts fully expect the leaker of the Supreme Court draft overruling Roe v. Wade to lose his or her job, it will not stop that person from being a "hero" in abortion activist and liberal media circles.

In fact, the unknown perpetrator already is.

"Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said, 'f*** it! Let's burn this place down,'" Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser tweeted.

"Hero" was a common refrain amid liberal media activist journalists.

"A leak like this has never in the modern history of SCOTUS," Jezebel senior reporter Caitlin Cruz tweeted. "It is a massive deal that someone thought the public deserved to see what was going on in their chambers. A hero."

Some other remarks were more subtle in their activism, but no less vulgar.

"Shoutout to whatever Supreme Court clerk just risked their career giving us this heads up and a last chance to show just how much of an unmitigated, divisive, ugly sh**show it's going to be if the court overturns Roe," Jill Fillipovic tweeted Tuesday.

"I doubt it will make a difference. Thanks all the same."

A liberal activist who worked with John Kerry, Eric Holder, Chuck Schumer, and Hillary Clinton even went so far as to denounce the independence of the Supreme Court, which is clearly protected in the Constitution.

"SCOTUS leaks are good," Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon tweeted, despite myriad experts denouncing the leak as "unprecedented." "Elite lawyers on both the left and right treating the court as precious all these years have just been giving cover to an institution that is wholly unaccountable. Rip the veil off.

"All Democrats need to show the same urgency as the clerk who apparently risked his or her career to sound this alarm," Fallon added. "Those on the inside know best how broken the institution is. We should listen."

Despite those remarks, even Fallon admitted the leak was a first and could be an effort to pressure justices to a different result.

"Is a brave clerk taking this unprecedented step of leaking a draft opinion to warn the country what's coming in a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt to see if the public response might cause the court to reconsider?" Fallon tweeted.

The liberal media activism extended beyond the leak or the ruling and into even more invasive actions against the Supreme Court, which has independence enshrined to it by the U.S. Constitution – much to the dismay of liberal activists at The Washington Post like Jennifer Rubin.

"The court is a joke," Rubin tweeted. "Time to end lifetime tenure."

Business Week columnist Matthew Campbell fails to grasp why the Supreme Court was granted lifetime appointments by our Founding Fathers to avoid partisan pressure.

"The idea of a job, any job, being granted for life is so deeply strange," Campbell tweeted, effectively applying the pressure on justice's decisions that were intended to be avoided.