Tags: donald trump | supreme court | opinion | leak

Trump Blasts Supreme Court Opinion Leak

former president donald trump speaks at a rally in january in florence arizona
Former President Donald Trump. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 May 2022 12:18 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the leak of a Supreme Court opinion "a terrible thing."

Chief Justice John Roberts earlier confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the high court might be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Roberts ordered an investigation into what he called an "egregious breach of trust."

"This is a terrible thing when you have a leak coming out of the Supreme Court," Trump said Tuesday while appearing on 98.9 FM The Answer’s "Bruce Hooley Show." "It’s pretty unique, I guess. Maybe it’s happened before, but people [don’t remember] anything like it.

"I think it was demeaning, and not good."

During his four years in office, Trump nominated three Supreme Court justices currently on the bench: Neil Gorsuch (2017), Brett Kavanaugh (2018) and Amy Coney Barrett (2020). All three help shape a conservative-leaning majority.

Politico, citing a leaked opinion concerning a Mississippi case, first reported Monday that the Supreme Court was ready to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the leak of a Supreme Court opinion "a terrible thing."
179
2022-18-03
Tuesday, 03 May 2022 12:18 PM
