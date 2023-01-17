Boebert Receives Spot on House Oversight Committee

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., landed a spot on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday.

The committee, which will be chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is currently preparing for investigations into the Biden administration, including of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents from when he was vice president during the Obama administration.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., also received spots on the panel, despite them both being stripped of their committee assignments in the last Congress.

The House GOP Steering Committee, which is composed of approximately 30 members of House leadership, determined that Boebert would also return to the House Natural Resources Committee.

Boebert was one of the final holdouts in Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., House speaker bid, but voted “present” after four days of negotiation.

“We changed the way bills will be passed. We changed the way the government will be funded. We changed the ways committees will be formed,” Boebert wrote in a press release last week.