×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lauren boebert | house oversight committee

Boebert Receives Spot on House Oversight Committee

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 09:44 PM EST

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., landed a spot on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday.

The committee, which will be chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is currently preparing for investigations into the Biden administration, including of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents from when he was vice president during the Obama administration.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., also received spots on the panel, despite them both being stripped of their committee assignments in the last Congress.

The House GOP Steering Committee, which is composed of approximately 30 members of House leadership, determined that Boebert would also return to the House Natural Resources Committee.

Boebert was one of the final holdouts in Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., House speaker bid, but voted “present” after four days of negotiation.

“We changed the way bills will be passed. We changed the way the government will be funded. We changed the ways committees will be formed,” Boebert wrote in a press release last week.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., landed a spot on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The committee, which will be chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is currently preparing for investigations into the Biden administration, ...
lauren boebert, house oversight committee
163
2023-44-17
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 09:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved