McCarthy: GOP's Santos Will Be Placed on House Committees

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will be seated on committees, despite the freshman Republican admitting to lying about parts of his résumé, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday, according to The Hill.

"He'll get seated on committees," McCarthy said inside the Capitol, when asked if Santos would be assigned to any panels.

The remarks come just one week after McCarthy reasoned that Santos should not serve on any top House committees, such as Appropriations, Ways and Means, Financial Services, and Energy and Commerce — but did not rule out other panels.

Santos has been at the center of attention on Capitol Hill after acknowledging embellishments about numerous parts of his résumé and biography.

The freshman congressman has since apologized for his misstatements during the 2022 election campaign, while also maintaining he has no intention of resigning from Congress — despite numerous calls to do so, including from some within his own party.

McCarthy has refused to insist that Santos step down, arguing that "I try to stick by the Constitution. The voters elected him to serve. If there is a concern, and he has to go through the Ethics [Committee], let him move through that," according to The Hill.

However, the speaker affirmed Monday that he "always had a few questions" about Santos' background, pointing to reports that someone working for the New York candidate impersonated McCarthy's chief of staff during Santos' campaigns in 2020 and 2022.

"My staff raised concerns when he had a staff member who impersonated my chief of staff, and that individual was let go when Mr. Santos found out about it," McCarthy said.