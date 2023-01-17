Reps. Gosar, Greene Assigned Committees After Dem Rejection

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., seated Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are on committees after Democrats booted them off in 2021.

A member of the Republican Steering Committee confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday that Greene would be assigned to the Homeland Security Committee and Gosar would rejoin the Natural Resources Committee.

It is unclear if Greene's unwavering support for McCarthy during the speakership vote and Gosar's pivotal turn to his side after several ballots factored into McCarthy's eventual decision.

The move comes two years after Democrats voted to kick Greene off the Budget Committee and Education and Labor Committee over claims she used her social media presence to forward racist conspiracy theories.

Republicans at the time warned of the precedent set by stripping Greene of her committees while acknowledging her past comments endorsing QAnon and questioning the Sandy Hook massacre were unsavory.

"What the majority is really proposing to do today is establish a new standard for punishing members for conduct before they ever became a member," Republican congressman Tom Cole of Oklahoma said before the vote to strip Greene of her assignments.

"This change opens up troubling questions about how we judge future members of Congress, and whether or not we as an institution should impose sanctions on members for actions they took before they were even candidates for office."

Those fears were later propounded by the Democrat House voting to censure and remove Gosar from the Oversight Committee and Natural Resources Committee in November 2021.

Democrat lawmakers cited an animated video Gosar posted to his Twitter account depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden as reason for the rebuke.

In response, McCarthy delivered a floor speech before the Gosar vote suggesting that some Democrat seats might not be safe in the event of a Republican majority next term.

The House speaker later vowed to keep controversial Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California, as well as Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, from the Foreign Affairs Committee.