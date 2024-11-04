Pa. County Official: 17 Percent of Flagged Registration Forms Fraudulent

Ray D'Agostino, the county commissioner for Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, on Monday said of the approximately 2,500 voter registration forms officials flagged as suspicious, 57% have been verified as valid, 17% confirmed as fraudulent and 26% are still being investigated.

"We spoke to the district attorney this morning about the suspicious and, in some cases, fraudulent voter registration applications," D'Agostino said.

"The investigation is still going on, so we can't get into too much detail in accordance with the district attorney's desires because of that investigation. But thanks to her staff, which have been on top of this since I guess was Monday last week when this whole two batches were provided to the district attorney's office, they began immediately investigating those and have been doing so ever since working with our elections board staff."

Thousands of mail ballot applications in 14 Pennsylvania counties have been challenged by activists, according to VoteBeat Pennsylvania.

"Throughout the day on Friday, several bad-faith mass challenges were filed in a coordinated effort in counties across the commonwealth to question the qualifications of thousands of registered Pennsylvania voters who applied to vote by mail ballot," Amy Gulli, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State, told the news outlet. "These challenges are based on theories that courts have repeatedly rejected."

The bulk of the new challenges claim that any voter living outside the United States is not technically eligible to register as a Pennsylvania voter.

"I've been … taking frantic phone calls from overseas from all of these people," said Forrest Lehman, election director in Lycoming County, which received 71 challenges. "It's been emotionally draining."