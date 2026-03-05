Top Dems: Noem Ouster Not Enough to End DHS Shutdown

Top congressional Democrats said Thursday that the departure of Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary will not be enough to secure their support for funding the Department of Homeland Security.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said the leadership change does not address Democrats' concerns about immigration enforcement policies and recent controversies surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"A change in personnel is not sufficient. We need a change in policy," Jeffries said at a press conference Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., echoed that sentiment, saying the agency's problems extend beyond Noem's tenure.

"The problems at this agency transcend any one person. The rot is deep. The president has to end the violence and rein in ICE," Schumer said.

Trump has tapped Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to replace Noem, though Democrats signaled the change alone would not shift negotiations with the White House.

"It's not like Kristi Noem was involved in negotiating anything," Jeffries said, calling her a "lackey" and adding that Democrats will continue dealing directly with the administration.

DHS has become a flashpoint in Washington following the deaths of two people in Minneapolis during encounters with federal immigration agents, incidents that have fueled criticism from Democrats and intensified scrutiny of the agency's enforcement tactics.

Democrats have outlined a series of immigration enforcement reforms as conditions for supporting DHS funding.

Their proposals include banning federal immigration agents from wearing masks; requiring visible identification; limiting the use of force; and barring enforcement operations at schools, churches, and medical facilities.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., welcomed Noem's departure but said the agency's conduct remains the central issue.

"I am so happy that one of the worst administrative leaders I've ever seen is gone," Booker said.

"But the agency itself is still reckless and out of control."

The Senate on Thursday again failed to advance a DHS funding bill, voting 51-45 to begin debate, short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster, as the shutdown stretches into its third week.