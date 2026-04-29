King Charles Gifts Trump WWII Submarine Bell

King Charles gifted President Donald Trump the original bell from the HMS Trump, a British submarine that served during World War II.

The historic gesture came during a formal White House state dinner Tuesday night, underscoring what both leaders described as the enduring "special relationship" between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The polished brass bell, bearing the submarine's name and its 1944 launch date, once hung on the vessel's conning tower and now stands as a symbolic link between the two wartime allies.

"May it stand as a testimony to our nations' shared history and shining future," Charles said as he presented the gift, adding with a touch of humor.

"Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring," he added.

The HMS Trump, a Royal Navy T-class submarine, played a notable role in the Pacific theater during the final stages of World War II, helping to sink Japanese vessels and support Allied operations, The New York Times reported.

Built in the early 1940s, the submarine was part of a fleet designed for long-range missions and advanced naval warfare, highlighting Britain's contributions to the Allied victory.

Trump appeared visibly appreciative of the gift, which carries both historical weight and a personal resonance given the vessel's name.

While historians note the submarine was not named after the president or his family — Royal Navy ships of the era often followed alphabetical naming conventions, Metro reported — the coincidence added a layer of symbolism to the exchange.

The gift ceremony was part of a broader state visit that included the king addressing a joint session of Congress and participating in bilateral meetings with Trump at the White House.

The monarch's remarks emphasized unity, shared sacrifice, and the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

At the state dinner, Charles also delivered a lighthearted jab, quipping that Americans might be speaking French today if not for Britain's historical role — echoing Trump’s past comments about U.S. influence in Europe.

The exchange drew laughter and highlighted the cordial tone of the visit.

Additional gifts exchanged between the two nations reflected a deep appreciation for shared history.

Among them was a framed replica of the design plans for the Resolute Desk, a fixture of the Oval Office with its own roots in Anglo-American cooperation, Metro reported.