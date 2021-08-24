Ex-Candidate Kimberly Klacik Sues Commentator Candace Owens for $20M

Former Maryland Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik is suing conservative commentator Candace Owens for $20 million in damages.

Court documents say that the suit was in response to a video Owens made in June alleging that Klacik had laundered money, committed campaign fraud, used illegal drugs and was a ''madame'' of a strip club.

Filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, the suit claims that, after Owens posted the video, Klacik ''lost a book deal, had politicians cancel fundraising appearances with her and lost a contract with a ‘nationally recognized vendor,''' according to The Baltimore Sun. The suit also states that Owens' video said that Klacik was a stripper at a club her husband owned, that Klacik's charity Potential Me was illegitimate and that Klacik misused campaign funds.

The Sun added that Klacik's feud with Owens began on Twitter with a disagreement over President Joe Biden's decision to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Klacik's attorney, Jacob Frenkel, said in a statement that ''baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue. The defendant chose to use her huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure; we are using the proper forum — the power of the courts — to respond. The detail in Ms. Klacik's lawsuit speaks for itself.''

Klacik has issued statements denying Owens' accusations on Twitter and YouTube.