Ex-Candidate Kimberly Klacik Sues Commentator Candace Owens for $20M

Kimberly Klacik was the Republican candidate in Maryland's 7th Congressional District for both the April 2020 special election after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings and the November election. (Julio Cortez/AP File)

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 08:08 PM

Former Maryland Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik is suing conservative commentator Candace Owens for $20 million in damages.

Court documents say that the suit was in response to a video Owens made in June alleging that Klacik had laundered money, committed campaign fraud, used illegal drugs and was a ''madame'' of a strip club.

Filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, the suit claims that, after Owens posted the video, Klacik ''lost a book deal, had politicians cancel fundraising appearances with her and lost a contract with a ‘nationally recognized vendor,''' according to The Baltimore Sun. The suit also states that Owens' video said that Klacik was a stripper at a club her husband owned, that Klacik's charity Potential Me was illegitimate and that Klacik misused campaign funds.

The Sun added that Klacik's feud with Owens began on Twitter with a disagreement over President Joe Biden's decision to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. 

Klacik's attorney, Jacob Frenkel, said in a statement that ''baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue. The defendant chose to use her huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure; we are using the proper forum — the power of the courts — to respond. The detail in Ms. Klacik's lawsuit speaks for itself.''

Klacik has issued statements denying Owens' accusations on Twitter and YouTube.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 24 August 2021 08:08 PM
