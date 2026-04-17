Trump Says He Trusts Iran to Honor Deal

President Donald Trump said Friday that he trusts Iran to follow through on its commitments, signaling a notable vote of confidence even as tensions between the two countries have persisted.

Asked by ABC News whether he believes the Iranians can be relied upon to honor their obligations, Trump answered yes. He did not elaborate.

The president also suggested that Iran may be reaching a point of fatigue, hinting that such a shift could influence its behavior on the global stage.

"I think they've had it. I think they've had enough," Trump said. "That can happen to anybody.

"Even people like you and I can say, 'I've had enough.'"

Iran said Friday it had fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, but Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the U.S., including on its nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the crucial waterway, through which about 20% of the world's oil is shipped, was now fully open to commercial vessels, as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appeared to hold.

The president's expression of trust stands out against the backdrop of years of strained relations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump has previously taken a hard-line stance on Iran, often criticizing its leadership and policies while emphasizing economic pressure and deterrence measures.

Direct talks between the U.S. and Iran last weekend were inconclusive, as the two nations could not agree about Iran's nuclear program and other points.

Trump suggested a second round of talks could happen this weekend.

"The Iranians want to meet," he said in a brief telephone interview with Axios. "They want to make a deal.

"I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend."

On his negotiating team, Trump said: "Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] will be going out, and maybe JD [Vance]. Haven't spoken to JD about that yet," ABC News reported.

The president said talks would take place only in Islamabad.

"I'm not interested in going to countries that didn't help," he said.