Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Manhattan DA's Office in Chaos Over Trump Case

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is in chaos and disarray over the direction of the case against former President Donald Trump regarding alleged hush money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Friday.

Guilfoyle told "John Bachman Now" guest host Bianca de la Garza that multiple sources inside Bragg's office have confirmed there is "total chaos and disarray, low morale" regarding the case.

"People are upset about what has been transpiring because clearly they're going after the president, you know, weaponizing the whole process," said Guilfoyle, a former prosecuting attorney in San Francisco. "It's a complete abuse of power by a power-hungry, power-thirsty district attorney in Alvin Bragg."

Bragg, a Democrat, empaneled a grand jury in January regarding his investigation into the alleged payment to keep Daniels silent about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. Bragg has based his case around former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who testified he made the payment at Trump's behest and was reimbursed through the Trump campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of an affair and knowledge of any payment made to Daniels, and Daniels signed a statement in 2018 saying the affair never happened.

Last weekend, speculation of an indictment being issued was imminent, but nothing occurred when the grand jury met Monday and Tuesday. It has not met on the matter since and is expected to reconvene Monday.

"Now we're seeing them kind of waffle and hearing reports inside, not sure [an indictment] is going to happen," Guilfoyle said. "[Bragg] went ahead and suspended the grand jury; they didn't meet Wednesday, Thursday, and obviously today."

On Monday rebuttal witness Robert Costello, a former legal adviser to Cohen, told the grand jury that Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 on a myriad of charges, including lying to Congress, was not a reliable witness.

On Wednesday, Trump released a 2018 letter allegedly from Cohen's attorney Stephen Ryan that said Cohen "used his own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000" to Daniels and that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction."

"There is no evidence to justify the charges that [Bragg] is trying to bring forward," said Guilfoyle. "It's completely politicized and it's just outrageous. As a former prosecutor of decades, I can't even believe that this is the country we're living in.

"It's something you see in like North Korea or China or Russia, where you just go after someone for political purposes because they know they can't beat him in the ballot box."

