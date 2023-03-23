Trump Lawyer Tacopina to Newsmax: Cohen in Liar 'Hall of Fame'

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that onetime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is "in the hall of fame of pathological liars."

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Tacopina said Cohen's testimony in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's probe of the hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels was completely unreliable.

"He's a pathological liar. He's lied in multiple forums. And now, if you add this letter to the mix, that means he lied to Congress," Tacopina said, referencing a 2018 letter from Cohen to the Federal Election Commission.

In the letter, Cohen said the $130,000 sent to Daniels was from his own personal funds, he was never reimbursed, and Trump and his organizations were not involved.

But Cohen has since reversed course, testifying before the New York grand jury investigating the transaction that Trump's 2016 election campaign rebated him shortly after.

"He's a walking contradiction. Everything he's saying now, I can give you 15 clips of him saying the complete opposite previously," Tacopina said. "That's exactly who you can not bring a case with."

Tacopina also cited the book "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account" by Mark F. Pomerantz, former special assistant district attorney to Bragg's predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr.

"Alvin Bragg went as far as to say, according to Mark Pomerantz's book, he said in a meeting that he cannot envision a world in which he would bring a case based on the word of Michael Cohen," he pointed out. "Well, something's happened in the last two months that's caused that change."

His comments arrive as Trump allies wait to hear if the Manhattan district attorney's office will charge the former president for alleged campaign violations. As of Thursday, reports indicate it likely will happen next week, if at all.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

